Inside look on how traumatic experiences affect kids

Psychologist shared how traumatic experiences affect kids Tuesday.

A psychologist at Harbor Behavioral Health says testifying can be very difficult for children.

"It's a very unsettling experience, especially when you have to be in the courtroom and have to face your alleged abusers,” said Cara Douglas, the clinical director of outpatient therapy.

Douglas says when children share their stories, it can be a source of strength for them.

"Instead of viewing themselves as a victim they can view themselves as a survivor and feel that they can help empower others to do the same, who might be in difficult situations also," said Douglas.

Outside of the courtroom, they may not even want to open up at home. Douglas shared tips that can be helpful when initiating conversation.

Sometimes it's knowing when a good time to ask questions is. Douglas says often kids won't open up when parents play 20 questions.

Instead, do an activity with them.

"They're distracted and then they're more likely to talk about the day-to-day things," said Douglas.

Also, ask indirect questions.

“So instead of asking, ‘Are you being bullied in school?' They might not answer that but saying 'I heard a story about somebody being bullied in school. Does that happen in your school?’ or ‘Do you ever see that happen?” said Douglas.

Douglas says talking about this stuff isn't just tough for kids, but adults too.

Don't think of therapy as something only for serious trauma or disorders like schizophrenia, it’s open to everyone.

