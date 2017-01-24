New Ohio plates help wildlife diversity - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

New Ohio plates help wildlife diversity

(Source: Ohio Department of natural resources) (Source: Ohio Department of natural resources)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Ohio released its new license plate design Tuesday.

The new northern cardinal plates are available in celebration of the design's 20 anniversary.

The plate cost $25 and $15 will go towards Ohio's wildlife diversity.

They can be picked up at the bureau of motor vehicles.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly