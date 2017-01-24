Mother of teenager raped, held captive may have arrest warrant issued

The biological mother of the teenager allegedly raped and held captive by Timothy and Esten Ciboro may have a warrant out for her arrest by the end of the week.

Stafonda Hawkins failed to appear in court for a probation violation charge.

Hawkins was originally arrested in Toledo for writing bad checks.

She was reported to have been living in Las Vegas but came back to Toledo after she was told what allegedly happened to her daughter.

She was arrested shortly after her return and later sentenced to jail time.

WTOL found out she was released from the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on Dec. 5.

Then on January 18th, she failed to show up to a mandatory court hearing on Jan. 18.

After a week, court officials say she sent an email asking for a new court date.

WTOL tried to contact Hawkins, but calls were not returned.

A decision on whether a warrant will be issued for her arrest could be made Thursday or Friday.

