Man suspected in September murder arrested

Lucas County Sheriff's deputies arrested a second suspect in a September 2016 murder.

Davonte Nicholson was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

He is being held in the Lucas County Jail.

He will appear in Toledo Municipal Court Wednesday morning to be arraigned.

He has also been indicted by a Lucas County grand jury.

Police say Nicholson, Demarcus Lawhorn, and Alexander Williams worked together to shoot 24-year-old George Smith while Smith was in a vehicle with another adult and six children.

It's unclear which suspect is accused of actually being the shooter. They are all charged with murder and aggravated murder. Nicholson and Lawhorn are both in custody.

Investigators are looking for still looking for Williams.

