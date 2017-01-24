Walleye player recognized at city council meeting

Toledo City Council recognized Walleye player Thursday at meeting.

Evan Rankin received recognition at Tuesday’s City Council meeting for his skills on the ice.

The Walleye are atop the ECHL's Central Division and a big part of their success is Rankin.

The council honored Rankin with a city resolution for his 100 goal scored in a Walleye uniform.

The goal came on Jan. 20 on the road in Indianapolis en route to a four to one Walleye win.

He says this accomplishment means more because of the team and city around him.

