Kesha event organizers look for volunteers to help with set up

Organizers of an upcoming Kesha concert are looking for volunteers to help with the last minute setup Thursday evening.

Music superstar Kesha is scheduled to put on a concert at the Stroh Center in Bowling Green.

Organizers are looking for the communities help with the last minute setup on Thursday evening, and Friday morning.

"For those people we'd give them tickets to the concert as a thank you for their work essentially. That's something we are trying to find right now. We've had some people tell their friends about it like maybe we should help out because it's a great cause,” Maya Dayal, concert organizer.

Maumee Valley Country Day senior, Maya Dayal, is to thank for the pop star holding a benefit concert at BGSU. A local high school student that reached out the artist for a good cause.

All of the proceeds from the concert will benefit the Humane Society International, the National Eating Disorder Association, and the Rape Abuse and Incest National Network.

