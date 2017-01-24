Wilson plant produces, ships Super Bowl games balls to teams

The New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons are set to face off in Houston for the Super Bowl in two weeks.

In Ada, production began at the Wilson's football factory of the balls that will be used in football's biggest game.

Work began as soon as the two games were complete Sunday night.

The plant produces about 700,000 footballs a year for peewee football all the way up to the NFL.

The NFL has used Wilson-produced footballs every year since 1955.

"We started Sunday night and worked around the clock," said Wilson plant manager Dan Riegle. "Yesterday, we shipped 54 balls to each team for practice. Today, we are shipping 54 balls to each team for games."

In the days leading up to Super Bowl 51, Wilson will produce 20,000 specially made balls to commemorate the big game.

