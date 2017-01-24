Napoleon teacher put on leave following sexual misconduct complaint

A teacher has been put on indefinite leave after a sexual complaint was made to the police.

Napoleon Police are investigating allegations against an 8th grade teacher at St. Paul Lutheran School of possible sexual misconduct.

WTOL was tipped off by a member of the St Paul Lutheran Church earlier this week that teacher Brian Kressbach had been put on leave.

According to the pastor of the church, they were informed on Thursday that a sexual complaint had been filed with the Napoleon police.

Kressbach was immediately put on indefinite leave and is barred from the school campus and contact with any students.

Calls to the Napoleon Police Department went un-returned today.

Over the phone, the Henry County Prosecuting Attorney told said charges stemming from this investigation would have to go through a Henry County Grand Jury.

