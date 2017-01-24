Shingles stolen from church mission site in central Toledo

A brazen crime in central Toledo has brought a church's public outreach project to a standstill.

In September Holy Cross Lutheran Church received a home on Indiana Avenue from the Lucas County Land Bank.

They have since been renovating the home to turn it into a community mission house.

But the renovation has come to a stop after someone stole all of the new shingles that were donated to the project.

This month, volunteers from the University of Toledo and Holy Cross Lutheran Church were busy tearing out the old roof for replacing.

Then on Friday, the roofing contractor came to the site to find all of the new shingles, still in their packaging, had been stolen.

Pastor Peter Burfeind, who is the lead missionary on this project, says up until now, only some odds and ends had been stolen from the site, but this large scale theft is beyond his understanding.

Burfeind said the original donor has offered to buy more shingles, but he feels it is necessary to track down these thieves.

"Well, and the other thing is I see myself as a steward of the donations that have been given to this house, and I feel really bad for those who have donated the shingles. And so, I'd like to get them recovered and be able to use them on the house," said Burfiend.

Now Pastor Burfiend has set up a $300 reward for the retrieval of those shingles and the arrest of whoever took them.

You can either call 419-324-5535 or email the mission house at from their website with any information on the missing shingles.

You can also contact the mission if you would like to volunteer or donate to the cause.

