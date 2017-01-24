Money Talks News: Work from home? Could be qualified for home office deductions

With tax season approaching, it is important to take advantage of all the taxes available to you, including home office deductions.

A home office deduction can save hundreds, even thousands, of dollars on income taxes by claiming mortgage and utilities as deductions.

Step one is to know the difference between principle and exclusive.

Principle refers to the primary place of business, while exclusive means the item is used exclusively for business. A double-duty space like the living room or dining table does not qualify.

For employees that work occasionally work from home for an employer's convenience, then an home office deduction may apply. However, those that work for home for their own convenience have a common questions to consider.

What if you're an employee, but you sometimes work at home or occasionally telecommute? If you're working at home for your employer's convenience, maybe yes. But if they're letting you work at home for your convenience, probably not.

Something relatively new is a simplified option to figure out the home office deduction. The qualification rules are the same, it makes record keeping and expense calculations a lot easier.

For more information from IRS publication 587, go to the website and do a search for "Tax Hacks 2017."

© 2017 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.