Record number of drivers travel on Ohio Turnpike for second year

For the second consecutive year, a record number of drivers traveled on the Ohio Turnpike.

About 54.9 million vehicles traveled on the Turnpike in 2016, compared to 53.4 million in 2015, which held the previous record.

Of that, about 43.5 million were passenger vehicles and 11.4 million were commercial vehicles.

Those vehicles also traveled an estimated three billion miles on the Turnpike, the most since 2006.

“An improving economy, relatively low gas prices and mild weather all contributed to record traffic volume in 2016,” said Executive Director Randy Cole. “The Ohio Turnpike is a key east-west interstate connector with a stable base of freight. Our year-end results reflect our quality and value for the movement of goods and people.”

There was a 2.2 percent gain in passengers using E-ZPass®. Now about 57 percent of drivers using the Turnpike use the pass.

