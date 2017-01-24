Record number of drivers travel on Ohio Turnpike for second year

It will be cool and dry overnight with lows near 40 degrees. Dry weather is expected most of Friday. A chance of rain will develop late in the day and continue into the night.More >>
The common stereotype has teens glued to their phones 24-7. But nearly 60 percent of teens in the U.S. have actually taken a break from social media - the bulk of them voluntarily, a new survey found .More >>
Police say an Ohio man called 911 to request a police dog to help track down heroin allegedly stolen from him.More >>
The government says two Ohio men have been arrested on allegations of killing two women to keep them from talking to police about drug activity and a severe assault.More >>
The mayor of a western Michigan city is working on a plan to review police procedures after body cameras recorded officers detaining five black boys at gunpoint while investigating a report of someone with a weapon.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The International Boxing Club of Toledo hosted its annual "Glove of Love" fundraiser Thursday night.More >>
Dozens of people took part Thursday night to help raise money for Cherry Street Mission Ministries.More >>
Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio hosts its 24th annual "Power of the Promise" fundraiser Thursday at the Premier in south Toledo.More >>
A man is recovering from serious injuries after a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon in Paulding County.More >>
Most of Friday will be dry and less windy. If you need dry weather to get some outdoor work done this will be your opportunity. Heavy rain showers are possible late Friday evening into Friday night. The best chance will be after 8:00 PM. Winds will set up out of the northeast Saturday. This will make for a rainy, chilly setting especially in lake shore areas. A shift in winds will allow for a warm up Sunday. Heavy showers and thunderstorms will be possi...More >>
