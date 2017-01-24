Mobile Meals provides pet food for clients

Mobile Meals of Toledo makes about 500 deliveries everyday to people who are not able to get out on their own.

Twice a year, the non-profit organization makes a special delivery to its clients to help them feed their animals.

Thanks to a community donation drive, Mobile Meals is able to provide food for all 90 clients who requested pet food in the Toledo area.

"The whole program was started so they don't feed their food to their animals because it's not good for them. It's not good for the client," said Carolyn Fox with Mobile Meals Toledo.

The pet food deliveries happen twice-a-year and provide enough food to last clients a couple months.

Mobile Meals says many times, the home deliveries are the only interaction their clients have with people and that's why having pets is particularly important to them.

"A lot of times their pets are their best friends. They live alone. They're lonely," said Fox.

Volunteer Lynn Rieck has been making deliveries with Mobile Meals for about a year and a half. She says it's been a rewarding experience.

"They're all so friendly and so nice," said Rieck. "It's just a way, now that I'm retired, of giving back and helping out."

Clients like Barbara Dargartz say they enjoy the visits from the smiling volunteers, and are particularly grateful for the pet food deliveries.

"You don't have that extra $10, but you want your dogs. You want your animals," Dargartz said.

If you'd like to volunteer or would like more information about Mobile Meals Toledo, call 419-255-7806 or visit their website.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.