Toledo police searching for missing teen

Chrystn Flowers (Source: Facebook) Chrystn Flowers (Source: Facebook)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are searching for a teen who has been missing since Sunday.

Chrystn Flowers, 17, walked away from a group home on Boston Place Sunday evening.

Flowers is 5'5 and weighs 261 lbs. She was last seen wearing grey leggings, a teal hooding and blue shoes.

Police say she walks with a slight limp and is known to frequent the downtown library and the Vistula neighborhood.

Anyone with information on Flowers's whereabouts is urged to call Crimestopper at (419)-255-1111.

