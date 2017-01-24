Work Ready seminar to be held Wednesday at Scott High School

It will be cool and dry overnight with lows near 40 degrees. Dry weather is expected most of Friday. A chance of rain will develop late in the day and continue into the night.More >>
The common stereotype has teens glued to their phones 24-7. But nearly 60 percent of teens in the U.S. have actually taken a break from social media - the bulk of them voluntarily, a new survey found .More >>
Police say an Ohio man called 911 to request a police dog to help track down heroin allegedly stolen from him.More >>
The government says two Ohio men have been arrested on allegations of killing two women to keep them from talking to police about drug activity and a severe assault.More >>
The mayor of a western Michigan city is working on a plan to review police procedures after body cameras recorded officers detaining five black boys at gunpoint while investigating a report of someone with a weapon.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Owens Community College announced Thursday they will be bringing back both the baseball and softball athletic programs in 2018.More >>
Seniors at Perrysburg High School celebrated a milestone in their educational career Thursday. “Decision day” is a tradition for the graduating class to announce which college they plan to attend in the fall.More >>
A committee of district leaders agreed to hire Eric Rothstein as a consultant to help move the process for a regional water authority along.More >>
Like counties across Ohio and the United States, Sandusky County is fighting the devastating heroin epidemic. But unlike many other counties, Sandusky does not have its own drug task force.More >>
