Work Ready seminar to be held Wednesday at Scott High School

With hundreds of jobs coming to the Toledo area, companies are hoping to fill those positions with local job seekers.

The Lucas County Commissioners office and Toledo Public Schools are holding their second Work Ready orientation Wednesday night.

The seminars hope aim to educate and prepare job seekers for manufacturing jobs.

Lucas County Commissioners stressed how companies want to expand in Toledo, but there has to be people ready to fill those jobs.

They say preparing workers for the future and being able to fill high-wage automotive positions with people in the community is huge.

The free seminar will be Wednesday night between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Scott High School.

