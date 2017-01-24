Memorial service set for radio personality killed in apartment fire

A memorial service is set for Toledo activist and media personality Richard Fair.

Richard Fair, 46, was killed in the deadly Woodlands Apartments fire.

Fair was a recurring guest on the Denny Schaffer Show on Star 105 and the Cliff Kelly Show on WVON.

Going by the moniker "Street Stud," he pulled off the "Toiler Paper Challenge" to raise money for the Cherry Street Mission.

While he was no doubt an entertainer, Fair also had significant achievements to better his community.

Fair worked with Ken Blackwell and the Urban League as a positive mentor for young men.

To celebrate Fair's legacy, the Cherry Street Mission is accepting donations on Fair's behalf.

A Go-Fund-Me account has also been set up to help provide for his three daughters.

Fair's memorial service will be Wednesday, January 25 at C Brown Funeral Home beginning at 10 a.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.