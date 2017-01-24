US Marshals searching for Toledo man

The US Marshals are searching for a man wanted for violation of Federal Supervised Release.

Jerome Stokes, 30, was originally convicted for possession of a firearm and sentenced to 46 months in federal prison.

Upon his release, he was being supervised by the probation office.

Stokes failed to appear for his supervision and authorities are unsure of his whereabouts.

If you have any information on Stokes, contact the US Marshals at 419-259-6286 or Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.