Courses available for lead inspector training

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department presented an update to the City of Toledo Lead Ordinance passed into August 2016.

The health department is offering local lead inspector courses for those interested in becoming a clearance technician.

Since the beginning of the course in November 2016, TLCHD has trained 167 people, 33 of which are now registered lead inspectors, with another 33 awaiting certification, pending completion of a state test.

The Health Department has a database of all local, registered lead inspectors and encourages home owners, who have not scheduled a lead inspection, to do so. A list of inspectors can be found here under “Resources for Property Owners.”

For more information about the Lead Ordinance, click here.

