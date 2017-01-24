Former substitute teacher in Putnam Co. could face jail time for sex with student

A former substitute teacher in Putnam County was indicted Monday on one count of sexual battery and six counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor, according to LimaOhio.com.

28-year-old Jessica Storer faces up to three years in prison for the felony sexual battery charge and up to six months for the alcohol charges, which are first-degree misdemeanors.

According to LimaOhio.com, Storer is scheduled to enter a plea deal on Wednesday.

Storer is accused of having sex with a student from Pandora-Gilboa High School on Nov. 26 at her home at 202 South Ave. in Pandora.

Pandora Police Chief Scott Stant received a tip about the incident on Dec. 12, and after an investigation, Storer was arrested on Dec. 21, LimaOhio.com reported.

During the investigation, Chief Stant was told Storer was a substitute teacher for Pandora-Gilboa schools and that she provided alcohol to minors at her home. According to court records, he was also told Storer had sex with a teenage student she had in class.

Stant received permission from the student’s father to ask about the evening of Nov. 25. The boy admitted he spent the night there and drank alcohol that Storer provided, according to court documents.

Chief Stant interviewed Storer on Dec. 13 when she admitted to have sex with the boy, according to court documents.

Storers name was removed from the list of substitutes after the information surfaced, LimaOhio.com reported. She had only been on the list since September.

