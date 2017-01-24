Man arrested after drug force raids home in Seneca County

A man was arrested after a drug-related search warrant was conducted in a Seneca County home Monday.

The Seneca County Drug Task Force arrested Jamaine Hill, 39, for an outstanding arrest warrant out of Portsmouth. Law enforcement officials arrested Hill at 3027 S. State Route 23, which was not his residence.

“The Task Force was receiving a lot of drug intelligence on that specific residence, reporting suspected drug activity for some time,” Sheriff Bill Eckelberry said in a press release. “I consider the entire investigation to be successful due to the search warrant being executed safely, without injury and the citizen complaints were addressed accordingly by the Task Force and the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.”

Possible charges could be brought on the owner of the home where Hill was found, pending further investigation. Those include trafficking drugs, permitting drug abuse and possession of criminal tools.

The Task Force encourages the community to report any suspicious activity to their local agencies.

