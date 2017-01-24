Police need help identifying 2 women that robbed Cirilla's

Perrysburg police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman involved in a theft case.More >>
The Toledo Police Department has seized over $2.4 million worth of illegal drugs and 452 firearms within the past year.More >>
The United States Marshals Service is looking for a man accused of multiple crimes including sex trafficking and selling drugs that caused overdose deaths.More >>
Toledo police are searching for the person who stabbed a homeless woman early Thursday morning.More >>
Two suspected serial crooks were arrested thanks to a video posted to a block watch page.More >>
The common stereotype has teens glued to their phones 24-7. But nearly 60 percent of teens in the U.S. have actually taken a break from social media - the bulk of them voluntarily, a new survey found .More >>
Police say an Ohio man called 911 to request a police dog to help track down heroin allegedly stolen from him.More >>
A brief window of scattered showers and thunderstorms will push through late this morning and into the early afternoon. Storms will be isolated, but a few could produce gusty winds.More >>
The government says two Ohio men have been arrested on allegations of killing two women to keep them from talking to police about drug activity and a severe assault.More >>
The mayor of a western Michigan city is working on a plan to review police procedures after body cameras recorded officers detaining five black boys at gunpoint while investigating a report of someone with a weapon.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Oregon police are investigating a homicide after the death of a 7-month-old boy.More >>
One person has been shot Wednesday morning.More >>
Union County officials met with The Lucas County Sheriff Department’s Drug Addiction Team (DART) Thursday to consider a DART operation.More >>
Alexis Road to Telegraph Road and Telegraph Road to I-75 will be packed with construction workers resurfacing the road beginning May 1.More >>
To prevent drug abuse the DEA and its partners are holding Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday April 29th at over 5,000 sites across the country including more than 277 sites in Ohio.More >>
