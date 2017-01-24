Police need help identifying 2 women that robbed Cirilla's

Two suspected serial crooks were arrested thanks to a video posted to a block watch page.

Two suspected serial crooks were arrested thanks to a video posted to a block watch page.

Jeep seen in video that led to police apprehending the suspects (Source: WTOL)

Jeep seen in video that led to police apprehending the suspects (Source: WTOL)

Toledo police are searching for the person who stabbed a homeless woman early Thursday morning.

Toledo police are searching for the person who stabbed a homeless woman early Thursday morning.

The United States Marshals Service is looking for a man accused of multiple crimes including sex trafficking and selling drugs that caused overdose deaths.

The United States Marshals Service is looking for a man accused of multiple crimes including sex trafficking and selling drugs that caused overdose deaths.

The Toledo Police Department has seized over $2.4 million worth of illegal drugs and 452 firearms within the past year.

The Toledo Police Department has seized over $2.4 million worth of illegal drugs and 452 firearms within the past year.

Toledo Police seize over $2.4 million worth of illegal drugs and more in a year

Toledo Police seize over $2.4 million worth of illegal drugs and more in a year

Perrysburg police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman involved in a theft case.

Perrysburg police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman involved in a theft case.

Anyone who recognizes this woman should call police. (Source: Perrysburg Police Department)

Anyone who recognizes this woman should call police. (Source: Perrysburg Police Department)

Police need help to identify two women that robbed the Cirilla’s on South Reynolds.

The two stole nearly $300 worth of merchandise from the store.

As they were leaving the store, one of the women also hit an employee with an item she threw.

If anyone knows any information, contact CrimeStopper.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.