Two people safe after home catches fire

Two people safe after home catches fire

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Two people escaped safely after a fire started in their north Toledo home Tuesday morning.

When Toledo Fire crews arrived around 7:30 a.m., they saw smoke coming from the back of the house located on George Street.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

