UT president says UTMC will continue as teaching hospital

Focusing on patient care, primary care and behavioral health, the University of Toledo announced Tuesday its Medical Center will remain open and they will continue to serve their students and the community.



"We will still have residents in UTMC,” said Dr. Sharon Gaber, University of Toledo president. “We will still have students, we will still have our physicians. We're able to keep UTMC operating."

The announcement after the university and medical center administrators took time to see if keeping the only public hospital open was a viable option.

What they found, “financially we're strong,” Gaber said.

“We've had great numbers. We're nearly full in the hospital and we think we can make a go of it as an independent hospital."

In a meeting the same day as the announcement, the interim CEO of the University of Toledo Medical Center told faculty and staff that in order to stay viable the hospital will need to:

focus on primary care and behavioral health

make smart financial choice and increase patient satisfaction.

adapt to changed associated with the academic agreement with ProMedica... which will mean fewer residents at UTMC

"The college of medicine and life sciences did sign an academic agreement with ProMedica our residents and some of our physicians and students are working at Toledo Hospital and Toledo Children’s, but that's separate and apart from what we're doing at UTMC," Gabers said.

A union official and patients reacted to the news that UTMC will remain open and serving the south Toledo community.

"For the community and for the union this is great news,” LeRoy Herd, co-regional director of the Toledo AFSCME. “What we heard today was that they're going to maintain the hospital. [They are] going to maintain things as they are, become more focused in other areas of treatment."

The interim CEO said in a meeting for faculty and staff Tuesday that the University of Toledo Medical Center will focus and build its primary care and behavioral health practices.

"Behavioral health in general for Toledo is something that really needs to be addressed,” said Jessica Ford, a UTMC patient. “Most people with drug problems in the community are dual diagnosis. They have mental issues and a lot of them don't know them or don't realize and have never been to a doctor for help."

Another patient who is a University of Toledo business student and orthopedic patients said keeping this public hospital is good for business.

"I believe in competition and if they're here and they're competing with other hospitals around here in this area especially with them being public,” said Jean-Pierre King, a UT student and UTMC patient. “It's better for everyone when you have two companies competing against each other, the public's going to win."

In an interview with WTOL, Dr. Gaber said she is grateful for the faculty and staff that serve the South Toledo community and the University of Toledo students.

