St. Francis students return home after inauguration

After five days of being on the road, the group of 27 St. Francis de Sales students that went to Washington DC last Thursday for the inauguration returned early Tuesday morning.

During their trip, they were able to watch President Donald Trump get inaugurated, tour monuments and museums and learn about the democratic process.

"It was a great experience, you got to be out there and really feel the real part of it and get to know what it's like to be there and hear the crowd and the reaction to all of the things that Trump said,” said Mathew Bouthos, a Saint Francis de Sales student.

For a lot of the students, it was their first time going to the nation’s capital.

"We actually saw the West Burrow Baptist Church, who are infamous for their protesting with signs for the past few decades, and they were there and protesting for a bunch of hours," Bouthos said.

According to Bouthos, the protests they saw weren’t destructive or violent, rather he saw it as people using their freedom of speech.

Carl Collier, a teacher who has been taking St. Francis de Sales students for the past seven inaugurations, said he expected this year to be different due to the interesting election cycle with Donald Trump, but that it was actually very similar to past years.

"I was surprised at how much like all of the other inaugurations I've been to that this one really was. There were Clinton supporter near us, Bernie supporters near us Trump supporters all around. Nobody arguing, everybody being respectful. It was quite an experience,” Collier said.

He said the women’s march where thousands of people flooded the streets Saturday was what set this year apart.

"I think they seem to just enjoy being in the middle of it. They seemed to be in awl in the whole thing," Collier said. "It's quite a back d rop with the Capital and all of the flags and all of the people. A half million people singing the national anthem, it was pretty cool."

Although the kids are tired from their fast-paced five day trip, they said it was an experience that will last them a lifetime.

"The entire trip was an amazing experience and one that I'm glad I got to be a part of,” said St. Francis de Sales student, Chad Pridgeon.

The students that went on the trip were expected to be back at school Tuesday morning with the rest of their classmates.

