Lead pipes service more than 4,000 Akron water customers

Data recently made public by city officials in Akron shows that more than five percent of the city's water customers are serviced by lead pipes.

The city on Monday released records and an interactive online map that pinpoints the location of both active lead pipe services and non-lead pipe services throughout Akron.

Mayor Dan Horrigan said the information was released because he wanted citizens to know that their water is clean and safe to drink regardless of whether their homes are serviced by lead pipes.

Of the 85,211 active service pipes charted by the online map, blue dots mark Akron's 4,341 lead pipes.

John Moore, Akron's director of public service, says the northeast Ohio city replaces approximately three to five lead pipe services with copper piping each week.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.