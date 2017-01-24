Lead pipes service more than 4,000 Akron water customers

A brief window of scattered showers and thunderstorms will push through late this morning and into the early afternoon. Storms will be isolated, but a few could produce gusty winds.More >>
The government says two Ohio men have been arrested on allegations of killing two women to keep them from talking to police about drug activity and a severe assault.More >>
The mayor of a western Michigan city is working on a plan to review police procedures after body cameras recorded officers detaining five black boys at gunpoint while investigating a report of someone with a weapon.More >>
Michigan has identified rural highways where the speed limit will rise to 75 mph as soon as next week.More >>
The mother of an Ohio teen says prison is not the right place for her daughter's boyfriend, who has pleaded guilty to accidentally killing the girl.More >>
