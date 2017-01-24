Journey sets summer performance in the Glass City

It's never too early to plan out your summer concert tour, especially in the dead of winter.

Journey is invading the Glass City with a performance that should surely have the crowd believin’.

The rock group is set to performance June 25 at the Huntington Center.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the box office and Ticketmaster.com.

