Car damage by potholes measured by weather

Toledo potholes damage both vehicles and their drivers' wallets.

Steve Grabke's Body Shop in Holland share info of what damage potholes cause.

Chuck Schmidt, Grabke's estimator says most damage is caused to the under body of these cars from loose debris, that debris can also get jammed into wheels and bumpers.

And direct impact with a pothole can damage the wheel well, fenders, or if struck hard enough the rim of the tire.

Repair work usually starts out around $1,000, and takes about a week to complete.

Schmidt says the cold in December, followed by really wet conditions, are keeping these potholes around, and another round of pot holes can be expected to be the problem since winter is not over.

"Once the plows get out, they take more of the asphalt up. There will be more debris on the side of the road because of the snow being piled up. So there could be another cycle where we'll see this later on, especially when we know we're not done with the snow yet this year," said Schmidt, Grabke's estimator.

And Chuck also recommends to give extra room between cars on the road, that way you will have more time to avoid any upcoming potholes.

