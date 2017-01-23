Unemployment remains steady in Lucas County

Jobs are both coming and going from the Toledo area and around Lucas County.

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services shows the national unemployment rate at 4.7 percent for December of 2016 and the state just a bit higher at 4.9 percent.

While unemployment rates have remained steady, Lucas County sits at 4.8 percent for November of 2016. Lucas County Commissioners say that's a good sign.

"We're doing very well in Lucas County and a lot of it is because we do have a talented workforce,” said Carol Contrada, Lucas County Commissioner. “We have a history of a strong work ethic here and if you want a job we can help you find one."

Ohio Means Jobs employment database has over 76 hundred jobs listed as available right now within 30 miles of Toledo. Those range in job fields and training needed. The services provided are free and matches employers with skilled workers. That's why they created their work ready manufacturing program.

"What jobs are coming to Toledo? What skills do you perhaps need to brush up on? What skills do you already have and how can you get certified and ready so that your resume is one that makes an employer say this is someone I want to hire," explained Commissioner

Contrada.

Recently Toledo has heard of jobs coming in from the auto industry and Jeep, but we also have seen jobs go like the approximately 650 from The Andersons.

Despite the loss, Commissioner Contrada says Lucas County job seekers have hope.

"There's always, I think, nervousness when things change,” said Comissioner Contrada. “But there are new jobs coming and those opportunities really, I think, speak well to our workforce and our commitment to job training and making sure that we have full employment in Lucas County."

Commissioner Contrata says the best place to start is by getting in touch with Ohio Means Jobs Lucas County online or by phone at (419) 213- JOBS.

She also says you can learn more about the options for manufacturing in our area at the WorkReady Manufacturing program Wednesday night at Scott High School from 6 to 8 p.m.

