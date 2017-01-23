Elderly man dies in house fire - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Elderly man dies in house fire

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

An elderly man was killed after a house fire broke out Monday evening in Toledo, according to Toledo Fire Chief Luis Santiago.

Gerald Kwiatkowski, 84, was found in a bathroom while crews were fighting the flames at Torgler Avenue and Brophy Drive.

Chief Santiago says it appeared the fire had been burning for a while by the time they got the call around 7:45 p.m. However, they were able to extinguish it quickly. 

According to Toledo Police Lt. Joe Heffernan, Kwiatkowski was a former police officer. He served 29 years on the job. 

The Lucas County Coroner's Office has not released a cause of death at this time.

