Elderly man dies in house fire

An elderly man was killed after a house fire broke out Monday evening in Toledo, according to Toledo Fire Chief Luis Santiago.

Gerald Kwiatkowski, 84, was found in a bathroom while crews were fighting the flames at Torgler Avenue and Brophy Drive.

Chief Santiago says it appeared the fire had been burning for a while by the time they got the call around 7:45 p.m. However, they were able to extinguish it quickly.

According to Toledo Police Lt. Joe Heffernan, Kwiatkowski was a former police officer. He served 29 years on the job.

The Lucas County Coroner's Office has not released a cause of death at this time.

