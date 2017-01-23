Overdoses on the rise... and it's not just heroin

A brief window of scattered showers and thunderstorms will push through late this morning and into the early afternoon. Storms will be isolated, but a few could produce gusty winds.More >>
The government says two Ohio men have been arrested on allegations of killing two women to keep them from talking to police about drug activity and a severe assault.More >>
The mayor of a western Michigan city is working on a plan to review police procedures after body cameras recorded officers detaining five black boys at gunpoint while investigating a report of someone with a weapon.More >>
Michigan has identified rural highways where the speed limit will rise to 75 mph as soon as next week.More >>
The mother of an Ohio teen says prison is not the right place for her daughter's boyfriend, who has pleaded guilty to accidentally killing the girl.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The Toledo Police Department has seized over $2.4 million worth of illegal drugs and 452 firearms within the past year.More >>
Oregon police are investigating a homicide after the death of a 7-month-old boy.More >>
Most students at BGSU said they’ve never participated in a protest before but after being horrified by BGSU student Chelsea Halm’s story, they wanted to show support.More >>
The United States Marshals Service is looking for a man accused of multiple crimes including sex trafficking and selling drugs that caused overdose deaths.More >>
Toledo Public Schools (TPS) and Lourdes University (LU) announced their Lourdes Teaching Proud and Strong Partnership Thursday.More >>
