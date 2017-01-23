Overdoses on the rise... and it's not just heroin

A seasoned doctor and 17-year veteran of ProMedica Hospital says in the past few years the number of visits to the ER for overdoses has significantly increased.

But Dr. Rob Wood says the addiction problem isn't just with drugs like heroin.

"Narcotic overdoses and opiate addiction have been there for a long period of time, but it's really reached epidemic numbers," said Dr. Wood.

Two of the seven overdoses listed on the Toledo Police crime log this past weekend credits k2, a synthetic marijuana, for the ER visit.

Dr. Rob Wood says you can't trust drug dealers because when people take what they think is one thing, it could be a mix of drugs.

"Marijuana very commonly is spiked with stimulants like cocaine," said Dr. Wood.

Dr. Wood says pills are extremely dangerous and addictive. He says opioids that includes pills like morphine are the number one cause of accidental overdose in the US.

"To take it a step further, with a population of about three million people in this country, we represent about five percent of the world's population, but we as a country consume 95 percent of the prescription narcotics," said Dr. Wood.

Outside of pills and needles, Dr. wood says the most abused drug in America is alcohol.

"I see more people that are alcoholics, I see more people that are in alcohol-related falls and car accidents than overdoses by a mile," said Dr. Wood

Lucas County Drug Abuse Response Team reported it's aware of k2, a synthetic marijuana, and has seen people overdose on it because of the added drugs.

An officer with the Lucas county drug abuse response team or DART says they are seeing people overdose on k2, because drug dealers are mixing in more violent drugs, like cocaine or heroin.

Officer Joe Navarre says this past Friday he responded to a k2 overdose.

DART recently confiscated k2 from a different incident and are waiting for test results to see what is mixed in.

Navarre says this is important because they don't want to come across a substance that can start killing people.

"If we can find a little bit of something, then there's obviously more here," Navarre said. "So, if we find a little bit of fentanyl, or a little bit of heroin, or a little bit of PCP, or a little bit of something else then there's obviously more in the city. so if a little bit comes in, more is coming in."

The problem with overdosing on k2 is that Narcan may or may not work because Narcan is for opiate overdoses and k2 could be laced with anything.

DART expects to have the k2 test results back soon.

