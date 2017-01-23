Walbridge police search for teen missing since December

The Walbridge Police Department is looking for a teenager who's been missing for a month.

Ciara Mae Adams, 15, was reported missing from Florida back in December.

Police say she was last seen at a residence in Walbridge by a relative.

The teen reportedly has family in Toledo, Walbridge and Florida.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.