10-year-old drives 11 miles into town, flees police

A bizarre police chase in Fostoria shocked police when officers saw who was behind the wheel.

Sunday Morning an erratic driver caught the attention of a Fostoria police officer.

The driver fled and ended up in a minor single car accident, and to the surprise of the officer, that driver was a 10-year-old boy.



Just after 7 a.m., an officer noticed a car without its headlights on and constantly tapping its breaks.

When he attempted to pull over the vehicle, it took off, traveling down State route 199 back into Fostoria at 70 miles an hour.

When it reached the intersection of County Line Road, the car began to slide into the oncoming lane.

"Almost lost control, almost made a head on with a semi truck tractor trailer, which there are a lot of tractor trailers on US-23 in Fostoria. And then actually hit the curb causing some damage to the tire and the rim, so the car became inoperable." said Chief Keith Loreno, Fostoria Police.

When the officer approached the vehicle after it came to a rest in the Bob Evan's parking lot, he found a 10-year-old boy behind the wheel.

He had taken his parents car without their knowledge from the village of Kansas, and told police he drove the 11 miles into town to buy a pop at the Circle K.

Chief Loreno says this should act as a warning for all parents.

"You know the biggest thing on this is probably, where do you put your car keys. Children have a natural curiosity, I don't care how old they are. They're going to get into things, every parent knows it, so things like." said Loreno. "I mean, it's no different from putting the cigarette lighter away or matches. Put them in a different spot and put protections in there."

The juvenile was charged with fleeing from a law enforcement officer.

At this time, no charges are forthcoming for the parents, but the case is now being reviewed by the Seneca County Juvenile Court and Child Protective Services.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.