Ohio hotels dubbed 'Safe Stay'; Lucas County doesn't make list

Hotels statewide are being recognized for exceeding expectations when it comes to safety and cleanliness standards. Unfortunately, local hotels might be falling short.

In the state of Ohio, there are 43 hotels that have been named Safe Stay Hotels. The program is voluntary and in Lucas County 23 applied, but none qualified. Hotel managers can use a decal to show customers they are a Safe Stay Hotel or on their websites.

“They can see the sticker and see that they know that it’s some benchmark and very high benchmark has been met to ensure their safety and cleanliness,” Bill Spurgeon, Chief of Code Enforcement bureau State Fire Marshal Office.

State Fire Marshal’s grade hotels on things like fire safety and sanitary criteria. For example; if there are enough working fire detectors, or any visibly stained bed sheets.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.