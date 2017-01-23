Toledo woman calls Women's March on Washington "powerful"

About a half million people flooded Washington, DC., Saturday for the Women's March on Washington, including a large group of women from in Northwest Ohio.

"It was very powerful," said Alma Shebib, who attended the march.

She has lived in the United States since she was a young girl. She's originally from Syria, which her husband recently immigrated from. For her, the march wasn't just about equal rights for women.

"I believe in human rights. Equality for all. So when he starts to put borders for Muslims and refugees and new immigr ants and for camps. I was like 'this is not what America is about,'" said Shebib.

Shebib says it was her husband, who pushed her to make the trip to Washington, and it meant a lot for her to be there.

"Back there, women have very limited rights. No matter how hard they fight. The man always leads. To be able to accomplish something I believe in, for so many women. I felt honored being there," said Shebib.

Shebib says she hopes President Trump changes his position on things like immigration, and she feels the message came through, even with the backlash that followed. She says that was expected. "We went out and we spoke our minds. We spoke our hearts and I believe we delivered the message," said Shebib.

