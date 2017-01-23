Maumee gets gas line upgrades; Columbia Gas to begin work soon

Maps of the area affected by the replacement project (Source: Columbia Gas)

The work for a large gas line replacement project is expected to begin late January in the neighborhoods surrounding Maumee High School.

Columbia Gas will upgrade 3.4 miles of gas lines in Maumee, Ohio - a $3.2 million investment in the community.

The work will be completed street by street.

All customers will be contacted in advance. The service interruption will last for approximately two hours.

The work and clean up is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

The community is invited to attend a customer information meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the Maumee Branch Library on River Road to learn more about the project. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.

