Volunteers needed for toy donation drive

Volunteers are needed to help clean toys for a donation drive Saturday and Sunday.

Thousands of gently used toys were collected for the annual "Play It Forward Used Toy Drive" on Jan. 14.

“Each toy is thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, and the batteries are replaced in order to present the toys in a like-new condition,” said Shelly Konz from Cousino Restoration. “The process is lengthy and with the abundance of toys we received we could really use more help to get these toys ready for the kids who are waiting to enjoy them.”

Volunteers can sign up now for Jan. 28 and Jan. 29 at 9 a.m.

The toys will be cleaned and sorted at 26901 Eckel Road in Perrysburg.

For more information call the Town Center at Levis Commons at 419-931-8888.

