Woman takes plea deal for pimping a minor

A woman accused of pimping a minor has taken a plea deal.

Police say, 34-year-old Christina Hite allowed a 14-year-old to have sex for money in her Greenbelt Place apartment.

Monday, Hite pleaded guilty to one count of attempt to compel prostitution.

She will be back in court next month.

