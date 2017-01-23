Swanton firefighter resigns amid police investigation

A former Swanton firefighter is accused of inappropriately touching a female coworker.

According to the police report, 37-year-old Thomas Gulch, who was a part-time firefighter, was throwing ice back and forth with a woman at the station when Gulch commented he would put the ice down her shirt.

The police report says the woman then went to talk with the deputy chief, who was on duty the night of the incident on Dec. 31.

While the victim was in the meeting, she told police she received texts and Facebook messages from Gulch, talking about putting ice down her pants.

Afterward, the victim said Gulch tried putting ice down her shirt. When she went into the bathroom to get it out, Gulch followed her.

The police reports says the victim said she tried to blocking the door and then was unsure how she ended up on the floor. She then said Thomas proceeded to touch her inappropriately. The victim told police she told Gulch to stop and also bit him.

The Swanton deputy fire chief referred all comments to the Village Administrator, Rosanna Hoelzle, who said the incident is a serious disappointment.

She said the village needs to evaluate the training on various topics, making sure their employees are "well-equipped" to do the job they are supposed to do.

Hoelzle said Gulch did not have any previous misconduct in his file.

Gulch submitted a letter of resignation following the accusations.

He has not been charged, as the incident is still under investigation. If Gulch is charged it would be for sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor.

