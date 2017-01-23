Two people face judge after beating a man unconscious

Two people will be in court Monday morning after police say they beat a man unconscious back in November.

Stephanie Warner and Cody Robinson are accused of kicking a man in the face and robbing him.

It happened on Heatherdowns in south Toledo.

Police say the two and several others were caught on surveillance video punching and kicking Brooks Black, while stealing his cell phone and smart watch.

The victim suffered a shattered eye socket among other injuries.

