Kroger stores hiring 10,000 workers

Kroger announced Monday that its family of stores is hiring around 10,000 permanent positions in its supermarket divisions.

In 2016, the company's total workforce grew by more than 12,000 associates. According to a press release, over the last eight years, Kroger has created more than 86,000 permanent, new jobs.

"Kroger's growth trajectory continues to create opportunities for our people to advance their careers – and to do that in a fun, team environment with great benefits," said Tim Massa, Kroger's group vice president of human resources and labor relations, in a press release. "We're looking for associates who are passionate about people and about food, and who want to make a difference for our customers, communities and each other."

Today, Kroger and its affiliates employ more than 443,000 workers.

Massa added that around 70 percent of Kroger’s store managers started as part-time clerks.

“Kroger is a place where you can come for a job and stay for a career,” Massa said in a press release.

In 2016, Kroger also hired more than 9,000 veterans as part of “Honoring Our Heroes,” which is a program the company created to show its support of military men and women and their families.

Kroger has nearly 2,800 grocery stores under various names in 35 states, along with production plants, gas stations, pharmacies and convenience stores.

