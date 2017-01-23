National Pie Day brings two together for good cause

In light of National Pie Day, Schmucker’s Restaurant is donating proceeds from Monday’s pie sales to Cherry Street Mission Ministries to help support their efforts in providing resources to those facing homelessness and poverty.

Schmucker’s and the non-profit organization have teamed up for this initiative for National Pie Day the past four years, where $1 from each pie sale is donated.

Per Dan Rogers, CEO/President of Cherry Street, the community’s support of their mission has been consistent since they began their operation in 1947 and so has the partnership with the restaurant since 2013.

Cherry Street does not receive assistance from the government.

"Only our community says we should exist,” Rogers said. "We are completely supported by them.”

Doug Schmucker, the owner of Schmucker’s restaurant, is part of that group of people who wants to continue to support them.

"Me and my wife's faith is foundational to our lives and we believe that God has called us to help the down and out and one way that we live that out is by helping Cherry Street Ministries do that," Schmucker said.

Throughout the day, Schmucker's plans to sell more than 300 pies. This is the third busiest day for them in terms of pie making, after Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The National Pie Council of America has determined that making pie is “as easy as 1,2,3” and have declared this day, January 23, as the national day. Given that Schmucker’s is known for its pies, they thought it was fitting to have the fundraiser on this day.

"The pies at Schmucker's are special to me because it's a part of my grandma’s legacy and she started making pies just down the street in oil fire ovens and she would bring them here for customers around lunch time and we've sort of hung on to that,” Schmucker said.

According to Cherry Street Mission Ministries, one in four Toledoans are experiencing a food insecurity or don't know where they're getting their next meal from and 35 percent are at or below the poverty line.

But Rogers said 100 percent of the men and women they serve have a poverty background and that by helping those from that pool, they are in turn helping with a lot of issues in society like mental health, incarceration and homelessness.

"We see a lot of new faces that want to support Cherry Street Mission on a day like today," Schmucker said.

He said this year they also got a surprise unlike years past and that a member from the community, who wishes to remain anonymous, has committed to match all of the funds raised from the day to help their mission.

Schmucker's Restaurant on 2103 N. Reynolds rd. is open for business Monday until 11 p.m.

