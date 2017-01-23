Greater Toledo Auto Show celebrates 100th year

Michigan has identified rural highways where the speed limit will rise to 75 mph as soon as next week.More >>
The mother of an Ohio teen says prison is not the right place for her daughter's boyfriend, who has pleaded guilty to accidentally killing the girl.More >>
A warmer and breezy mid-summer feeling afternoon with highs today soaring into the middle 80s. Partly to mostly sunny skies with dry weather will be expected.More >>
Police say a dog apparently broke away from a chain and mauled a man to death in Ohio.More >>
House Republicans are set to release their version of Ohio's upcoming operating budget, which is expected to include significant shifts from the governor's tax and education proposals.More >>
A plan unveiled Tuesday by majority House Republicans includes funding for a smartphone app, a 24-hour hotline and other inventive ways to tackle Ohio's opioid crisis.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
President Donald Trump's 100th day in office is just a few days away. So how is he stacking up when it comes to his campaign promises?More >>
One person has been shot Wednesday morning.More >>
An Ida, Michigan middle school student died after a track meet Tuesday night.More >>
Seneca County Drug Task Force arrested two men for selling drugs on Wednesday.More >>
Jury selection has been completed for the trial of the man accused of setting a fire that killed two Toledo firefighters.More >>
