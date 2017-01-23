Prosecutor wants school shooting case moved to adult court

An Ohio prosecutor says he will ask that a school shooting case be moved to the adult criminal justice system.

Authorities say a 17-year-old shooter fired a 12-gauge shotgun in the Friday morning attack at a high school in West Liberty, 45 miles northwest of Columbus.

Sixteen-year-old student Logan Cole was critically wounded but his condition continues to be stable in a Columbus hospital. A second student was struck but didn't have life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was initially held in a juvenile center on a charge of felonious assault.

Champaign County Prosecutor Kevn Talebi (tuh-LEE'-bee) says the teen will face a number of additional charges, including attempted murder.

Talebi says moving the case to common pleas court is appropriate because of the nature of the charges and also for the safety of the community.

The shooting suspect is scheduled to appear in juvenile court on Monday morning.

The West Liberty-Salem Schools district plans to resume classes Tuesday.

The superintendent posted a message Sunday to the school's website saying district officials and staff will meet Monday and again Tuesday morning to prepare for the return of students. Classes will start Tuesday on a one-hour delay schedule.

