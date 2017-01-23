Crews battle overnight fire in central Toledo

Toledo fire crews kept busy overnight fighting a fire in central Toledo.

The fire started shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the 600 block of Highland near Parkwood Avenue.

Crews said when they arrived on scene, heavy fire was blowing out the front and back of the second story windows.

According to officials, one person lives in the home but was not inside when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the amount of damage is unknown.

