EMS responds to accident on US 23 in Sylvania

Police say a dog apparently broke away from a chain and mauled a man to death in Ohio.
House Republicans are set to release their version of Ohio's upcoming operating budget, which is expected to include significant shifts from the governor's tax and education proposals.
A plan unveiled Tuesday by majority House Republicans includes funding for a smartphone app, a 24-hour hotline and other inventive ways to tackle Ohio's opioid crisis.
Records show four inmates overdosed in two days in February at the same Ohio prison, requiring the use of CPR and an anti-overdose drug as guards scrambled to revive the men.
A new book by Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) looks at what Kasich calls the positivity of his presidential campaign compared with the election cycle's negativity.
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.
As a man facing charges in two foot fetish related crimes gets ready to face a Wood County judge, more awareness is coming to those who are the victims of such crimes.
Downtown Bowling Green businesss have concerns about the parking changes. The city introduced parking kiosks in September, but they are continuing to stump some downtown customers and impacting downtown businesseMore >>
The Toledo Walleye advanced to the second round of the ECHL playoffs by defeating the Kalamazoo Wings 3-1 in Game 7.
The Toledo Police Department has seized over $2.4 million worth of illegal drugs and 452 firearms within the past year.
