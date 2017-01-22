New Rossford sports dome will be largest in Ohio

A brand new soccer facility in Rossford is nearing completion.

The Soccer Centre Dome Rossford was inflated on Saturday morning.

The inflation process took hours to complete and brought the structure from a flat surface into an air supported dome.

Located just across from Bass Pro Shops, it will be the largest sports dome in Ohio at 94,000 square feet with a 410’ by 230’ turf field.

Taylor Standford, the manager of the facility, says there will be plenty of room for games.

"Soccer has been growing in Ohio and were hoping to provide a full eleven on eleven field that a lot of teams that are playing outdoors, can come to this facility to have their full team playing, At our other facility in Maumee it's just five on five and a keeper. Were looking to expanding and keeping soccer growing in Ohio,"

The dome won't just be for soccer however.

Baseball, softball. lacrosse and ultimate Frisbee are already planned for the facility.

The dome is expected to open for business in the next two weeks.

The location was chosen to take advantage of its proximity to I-75 and the Turnpike and to attract teams not only from the Toledo area, but also from Indiana, Michigan and Cleveland.

