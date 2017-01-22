In debt and afraid: dealing with debt collectors

Lows overnight will drop to near 50 degrees, then we are set to launch Wednesday.More >>
Police say a dog apparently broke away from a chain and mauled a man to death in Ohio.More >>
House Republicans are set to release their version of Ohio's upcoming operating budget, which is expected to include significant shifts from the governor's tax and education proposals.More >>
A plan unveiled Tuesday by majority House Republicans includes funding for a smartphone app, a 24-hour hotline and other inventive ways to tackle Ohio's opioid crisis.More >>
Records show four inmates overdosed in two days in February at the same Ohio prison, requiring the use of CPR and an anti-overdose drug as guards scrambled to revive the men.More >>
A new book by Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) looks at what Kasich calls the positivity of his presidential campaign compared with the election cycle's negativity.More >>
President Donald Trump is condemning those who deny the Holocaust and is pledging to confront anti-SemitismMore >>
For teenagers in treatment for addiction, returning to school means resisting offers to get high with old friendsMore >>
Holocaust survivors say termination of German insurance giant Allianz's sponsorship of a Florida golf tournament may boost their efforts to collect some $2.5 billion in World War II-era Jewish policies.More >>
Former President Barack Obama is using his first public appearance since leaving office to talk with students about his experiences as a community organizer in Chicago and how that laid the foundation for his political careerMore >>
The new book by Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg, "Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy," recounts the death of her husband, her grief, and how she recovered from it.More >>
Farmers around the U.S. are worried that the Trump administration crackdown on immigrants will deprive them of the workers they needMore >>
Scientists, students and research advocates from the Washington Monument to Germany's Brandenburg Gate and even to Greenland, are rallying on Earth DayMore >>
A power outage struck a wide area of San Francisco, blacking out about 90,000 utility customers, trapping people in stuck elevators and snarling traffic as intersection signals went darkMore >>
President Donald Trump is holding his first meeting with Italy's prime minister.More >>
