Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: January 22, 2017

Warm summer like heat on Wednesday with highs into the low and middle 80s.More >>
Police say a dog apparently broke away from a chain and mauled a man to death in Ohio.More >>
House Republicans are set to release their version of Ohio's upcoming operating budget, which is expected to include significant shifts from the governor's tax and education proposals.More >>
A plan unveiled Tuesday by majority House Republicans includes funding for a smartphone app, a 24-hour hotline and other inventive ways to tackle Ohio's opioid crisis.More >>
Records show four inmates overdosed in two days in February at the same Ohio prison, requiring the use of CPR and an anti-overdose drug as guards scrambled to revive the men.More >>
A new book by Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) looks at what Kasich calls the positivity of his presidential campaign compared with the election cycle's negativity.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
For those affected by breast cancer, the annual Race For The Cure is a celebration of hope.More >>
Marathon Petroleum announced a donation of $500,000 towards the University of Findlay's new Center for Student Life and Business.More >>
County commissioners approved the spending of $75,000 to pay for the rest of the first two phases for an interactive website to identify what's getting into the Maumee River.More >>
Council members elected Democrat Kurt Young, a lawyer in Toledo, Tuesday at a special meeting to fill Theresa Gabriel’s vacant seat.More >>
Mercy Health has plans to build a $50 million facility in Perrysburg. The facility will house a hospital, surgery center and medical offices.More >>
