Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: January 22, 2017

In this week's Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson, President Donald Trump takes office with low approval ratings and a country seemingly divided. Dr. Melissa Miller talks to Jerry talks about how importance his approval ratings has in the early days of his presidency.

Jerry also talks to investment expert Alan B. Lancz about what effect the Trump administration will have on the stock markets.

Later in the show, Jerry chats with Zak Vassar who takes over as the new president of the Toledo Symphony Orchestra.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo.

