Bowling Green accident claims life of motorist on Saturday

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) -

A person is dead after an accident on Wooster St. east of I-75 in Bowling Green on Saturday.

Bowling Green Police confirm the accident happened around 3:30 p.m.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office sent a tweet to avoid the area just after 4 p.m.

The accident remains under investigation.

