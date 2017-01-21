Bowling Green accident claims life of motorist on Saturday

A person is dead after an accident on Wooster St. east of I-75 in Bowling Green on Saturday.

Bowling Green Police confirm the accident happened around 3:30 p.m.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office sent a tweet to avoid the area just after 4 p.m.

Please avoid the area of Wooster St. in front of the Meijer store in Bowling Green due to an accident. https://t.co/uKAaezIavs — Wood County Sheriff (@woodctysheriff) January 21, 2017

The accident remains under investigation.

