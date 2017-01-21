Toledo police officer killed 102 years ago this week

A Toledo police detective died 102 years ago this weekend because the man who killed him was bald.

That's the way the story was told a century ago, as Toledo residents mourned the loss of Detective Kaiser Bartecki, who had only been on the department for four year before his tragic "end of watch".

According to Toledo Police Department records, the 33-year-old detective had been called to 324 Kosciousko near Lagrange Street where a man by the name of Peter Skribner was holed up inside with a gun.

Skribner had earlier shot a Paulina Misun, a woman he had wanted to marry.

The couple had been corresponding by mail while Skribner lived in New York and Misun was in Toledo, but when Skribner finally arrived in Toledo and met the woman, she rejected him because she said she wouldn't marry a man who was almost bald, with only a small "fringe of hair".

Skribner became incensed, and pleaded with the woman to reconsider, but she was steadfast.

That’s when Skribner pulled a revolver and shot the woman three times in anger, including once in the face.

Misun was rushed to St. Vincent Hospital and would survive her wounds.

Skribner however, when cornered by police at the house

When he ran out the back door he encountered Detective Bartecki who tried to draw his weapon.

The gun however, got caught in Bartecki's sweater.

Skribner shot him in the stomach and the officer fell mortally wounded into the snow covered lawn, where he died soon after.

Skribner meanwhile, escaped the dragnet and made it to Union Station where he was finally apprehended and taken to the old police station at Washington and Superior Street.

He soon confessed, while sullenly telling officers that Pauline Misun had refused to marry him because he was bald.

Bartecki was married and left behind a widow and a young boy at their home on 923 Detroit Ave.

Police records show that she got a $1500 settlement for his death.

Bartecki’s widow told a newspaper reporter that she couldn't believe he was dead and that, "I would often tell him to be careful, but he would just laugh."

Peter Skribner, Bartecki’s murderer, was eventually convicted and sent to jail.

Despite pleas by the prosecutor to seek the death penalty, the man with just "a little fringe of hair" managed to live out his life in prison.

