McDonald's hosts Burgers and Badges event, bringing police and community together

A Toledo Police officer hands out an order to a customer at Saturday's Burgers and Badges event (Source: WTOL)

Toledo Police use different ways to find out what’s happening in the neighborhoods.

There’s Coffee with Cops, Police in the Parks and on Saturday something new, Burgers and Badges.

They worked the front counter at the McDonald’s Restaurant on Broadway Street in south Toledo.

The fast food giant invited officers to take orders, hand them out to customers and then find out what’s on their minds.

It could be crime, drugs, gangs, even eliminating blighted neighborhoods.

“I’m trying to get one of the older homes and then revamp it and give it away. It’s a start for making the neighborhood better,” said resident Lisa Lau.

The place was packed.

Ronald McDonald showed up.

Officers posed for pictures.

Some even sold cookies.

Store manager Paul Smith liked what he saw.

“I think getting out there and being able to talk to everybody and just show they’re here to help just like everybody else makes everybody more comfortable with them.”

Chief George Kral says Burgers and Badges is yet another effort by officers to get out of their patrol cars, into the community to meet one and one the folks they protect and serve.

One common gripe he hears at all these events is that folks want to see more of a police presence in the neighborhoods.

He hopes he can deliver.

“So we’re going to try in the summertime training thirty more officers on mountain bikes. More officers in neighborhoods. Not so much on the main drag but more in the neighborhoods themselves,” said Chief Kral.

And Burgers and Badges is one more thing the police are doing to make those neighborhoods better and safer.

